Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,306 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

