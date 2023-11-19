Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,306 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period.
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on Insulet
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.