Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,477 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VST opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.