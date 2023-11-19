Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

