Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,314 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

