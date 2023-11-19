Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NBIX stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

