Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Announces $0.40 Annual Dividend

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Tenaris has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Tenaris Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49.
TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
