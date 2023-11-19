Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Announces $0.40 Annual Dividend

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Tenaris has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.