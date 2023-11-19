Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $9.15.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
