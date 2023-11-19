Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

