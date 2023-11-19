Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $991,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

BILS stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.02 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

