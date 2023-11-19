Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,351 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

