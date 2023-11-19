Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $262.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

