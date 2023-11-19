Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after buying an additional 604,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $80.28 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

