Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.