Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average of $209.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

