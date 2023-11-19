Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 169.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 324,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 56.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 258,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $65.97 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

