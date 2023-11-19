Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $304,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $170.55 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

