The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Allstate were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.