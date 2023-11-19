NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

View Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.