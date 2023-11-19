Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 949 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.21 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.73.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

