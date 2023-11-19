Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

