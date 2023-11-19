Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

