Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HGLB stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.29.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
