Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

