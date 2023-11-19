Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

