Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 46,570 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 15.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

