HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 76,745 shares traded.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

