HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 76,745 shares traded.
HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About HealthWarehouse.com
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HealthWarehouse.com
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.