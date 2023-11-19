BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 190,901 shares trading hands.
BioSolar Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
BioSolar Company Profile
BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
