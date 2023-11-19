Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

