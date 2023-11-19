Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXFGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.36. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 2,771 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grupo México in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMBXF

Grupo México Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Grupo México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.