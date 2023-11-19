Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 76.4% during the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 844,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 365,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.