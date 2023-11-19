Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.50. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 1,867 shares trading hands.
Centamin Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.
Centamin Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Stock Average Calculator
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.