Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.50. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 1,867 shares trading hands.

Centamin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.