Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.28). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.31), with a volume of 655,162 shares changing hands.
Photo-Me International Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107. The company has a market cap of £404.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
