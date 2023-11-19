Vertcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,253.29 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $15,253.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,501.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00189552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.00623091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00439130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00129171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,105,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

