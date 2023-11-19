BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

