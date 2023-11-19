Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $16.50. Glanbia shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

