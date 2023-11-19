Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,318.72

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,318.72 ($16.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.74). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($14.74), with a volume of 2,085 shares.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £132 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,208.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,318.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Churchill China’s payout ratio is 4,266.67%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

