CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.36 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $37.36 million and $1.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,514.70 or 1.00037280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004325 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04652996 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,868,868.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

