Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,659,366 shares changing hands.

Fox Marble Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.28.

About Fox Marble

Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

