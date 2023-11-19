Grin Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $811,342.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,501.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00189552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.00623091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00439130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00129171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

