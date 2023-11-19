Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 164,824 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.