Westpac Banking Corp Sells 31,179 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,283.0% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 876,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 856,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

