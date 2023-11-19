Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 190,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.6 %

ET opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,267,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,081,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

