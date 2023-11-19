Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $484,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $110.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

