Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Moderna by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,095,968. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Moderna Stock Down 0.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

