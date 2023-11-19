Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 390.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $50.33 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

