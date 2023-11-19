Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,101 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

