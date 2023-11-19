PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,816 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PG&E by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.