Westpac Banking Corp Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,546 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $197.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

