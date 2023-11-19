Westpac Banking Corp Sells 20,646 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $356.67 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

