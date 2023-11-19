The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,560 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

