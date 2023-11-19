US Bancorp DE Sells 30,147 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.8 %

TRU opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

