US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,241 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.32% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

